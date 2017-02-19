Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and former colleague Mario Gotze to Liverpool, according to reports.

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was said to be on the radar of Reds manager and former Signal Iduna Park mentor Jurgen Klopp last summer, but he opted to return to Dortmund from Bayern Munich instead.

Gotze has failed to hit the same heights as he did under Klopp at Dortmund, however, and has found himself struggling to nail down a first-team spot in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

According to The Mirror, the playmaker is now considering moving away from the Bundesliga in the hope that a fresh challenge will improve his on-field fortunes, and may be tempted to link up with his compatriot at Anfield.

Gotze has won 62 caps for Germany and has scored 17 goals, including the winner in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.