Vincent Janssen's agent has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur knocked back Galatasaray's attempt to sign the striker on loan.

The 22-year-old has failed to make his mark at White Hart Lane since moving to the club from AZ last summer in a reported £17m fee.

In total, Janssen has scored four goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, and only one of those strikes has come in the Premier League.

Despite the forward playing a bit-part role for most of the season, Tottenham are not prepared to offload him, as his representative Louis Laros has claimed that a six-month loan offer from Galatasaray was rebuffed.

"Absolutely not happening! Janssen is not joining Galatasaray, they may want him but he is not leaving," Laros told ESPN. "Janssen will of course stay at Tottenham, he is not going anywhere."

The Dutchman has not been included in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last three league games.