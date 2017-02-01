New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur rejected Galatasaray loan bid for Vincent Janssen

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Vincent Janssen's agent Louis Laros reveals that Tottenham Hotspur turned down a six-month loan offer for the Dutch striker.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Vincent Janssen's agent has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur knocked back Galatasaray's attempt to sign the striker on loan.

The 22-year-old has failed to make his mark at White Hart Lane since moving to the club from AZ last summer in a reported £17m fee.

In total, Janssen has scored four goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, and only one of those strikes has come in the Premier League.

Despite the forward playing a bit-part role for most of the season, Tottenham are not prepared to offload him, as his representative Louis Laros has claimed that a six-month loan offer from Galatasaray was rebuffed.

"Absolutely not happening! Janssen is not joining Galatasaray, they may want him but he is not leaving," Laros told ESPN. "Janssen will of course stay at Tottenham, he is not going anywhere."

The Dutchman has not been included in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last three league games.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Galatasaray planning late Janssen swoop?
>
View our homepages for Vincent Janssen, Louis Laros, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur rejected Galatasaray loan bid for Vincent Janssen
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
Pochettino slams 'two missed points'Result: Spurs held by Sunderland at Stadium of LightTeam News: Son in for Spurs, Lloris out illGalatasaray planning late Janssen swoop?Spurs 'renew interest in Wilfried Zaha'
Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Pochettino: 'We didn't underestimate Wycombe'Pochettino: 'Wycombe players were heroes'Result: Spurs comeback breaks Wycombe's hearts in FA CupTeam News: Pochettino rotates Spurs side for FA Cup
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur rejected Galatasaray loan bid for Vincent Janssen
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Galatasaray planning late Vincent Janssen swoop?
 Galatasaray's German forward Lukas Podolski celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray AS and SL Benfica at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleks stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2015.
Lukas Podolski 'to reject China for Japan'
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Sneijder attracting interest from China?Wesley Sneijder 'turns down China move'Galatasaray confirm Podolski offer
Eboue: "I wanted to kill myself"Report: Gala preparing £15m Depay bidFourteen-year-old makes Gala debutSneijder "very happy" at GalatasarayPodolski slams Schweinsteiger treatment
> Galatasaray Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version