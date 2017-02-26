Feb 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Mark Hughes: 'Goals conceded by Stoke City not good enough at any level'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes admits that the manner of goals conceded by Stoke City in their 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday were "not good enough at any level"
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has laid into his players after they were thrashed 4-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, claiming that the manner of the goals conceded "was not good enough at any level".

The Potters were four goals down at half time as Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick and also assisted Dele Alli for the hosts' fourth, with the second half little more than a formality.

Hughes admitted that Stoke were beaten by the time the break came round, and was also wary of giving his side credit for not conceding in the second half as Spurs took their foot off the gas.

The 53-year-old told Sky Sports News: "The game's done in the first half. The manner of the goals we conceded was not good enough at any level. The second half was zero conceded and I guess that's a positive but that's because Spurs didn't push.

"We were too passive and not doing enough to stop balls going to our goal. Clearly Spurs are very good but if you allow teams time and space then good players will hurt you."

Up next for 10th-placed Stoke is a Premier League home fixture against Middlesbrough next Saturday.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
