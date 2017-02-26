Feb 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.

Spurs have failed to find their top levels in recent weeks, winning just three of their last eight outings overall to see their outside title hopes wobble and their European aspirations come to an end.

Stoke, who enjoyed a short break in Dubai in the build-up to this match, have lost just one of their last six games but have struggled on their travels and find themselves in 10th place.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in North London with our extensive updates below.


12.40pmAlli and Harry Kane have scored three in their last two meeting with Stoke, while the latter is currently on an impressive goalscoring run of 10 in 10 overall - not including the one put in the wrong net against Gent! A familiar looking side named by Pochettino, then, with Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) the only players currently absent from the squad. In the case of Rose, a key component in this side, he will likely return this time next month.

12.38pmDele Alli was dismissed in that disappointing home draw with Gent on Thursday evening, which brought and end to Tottenham's Europa League campaign due to their 1-0 loss in the first leg. The Englishman will miss his side's next three European outings as a result, but he is free to continue playing domestically - to the dismay of opposition boss Mark Hughes, who joked that Alli will now be feeling rejuvenated this afternoon due to his minimal action a few days ago.

12.36pmA quick glance at the team news shows that both teams are unchanged from their last outings - a 2-2 draw with Gent for Spurs and a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace for Stoke. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino therefore sticks with a three-at-the-back system, with Ben Davies and Kyle Walker being invited to play further up the field. Eric Dier tends to look more assured in this formation, starting alongside the division's best defensive duo in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

12.34pmTEAM NEWS!

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

STOKE CITY XI: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Arnautovic, Allen, Ramadan, Crouch


12.32pmStoke make the trip to North London sitting just inside the top half of the table in 10th place, one point adrift of West Ham United with a superior goal difference. Ninth is very much the position you expect the Potters to finish in these days, having done so three years running under Mark Hughes, but it remains to be seen whether it will be considered good enough. Europe is surely out of the question, so City are now essentially jostling for position in the top half.

12.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane. Spurs have not had things all their own way in recent weeks, winning just three of their last eight outings overall to see their outside title hopes crumble and their European aspirations come to a halt last time out. Now left battling for FA Cup success and a top-four finish, they must get back to winning ways today.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
