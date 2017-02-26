Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.

Spurs have failed to find their top levels in recent weeks, winning just three of their last eight outings overall to see their outside title hopes wobble and their European aspirations come to an end.

Stoke, who enjoyed a short break in Dubai in the build-up to this match, have lost just one of their last six games but have struggled on their travels and find themselves in 10th place.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in North London with our extensive updates below.