Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that he is one of the best players in world football on current form.

The 23-year-old netted his third hat-trick in the space of nine games and second in a week during Tottenham's 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday, taking his overall tally for the season to 22 goals across all competitions.

Kane's performance led to manager Mauricio Pochettino declaring him one of the best in the world, and the England international was in agreement following a spell which he ranks as the best of his career.

"I feel that, if you look at my stats, my goals, then I'm up there. Look, I just try to do my best. I like to score goals, obviously I will try and score as many as I can from now until the end of the season. I feel in good form. I think I am in the best form of my career. I feel fresh, I feel sharp, I feel in good shape," he told reporters.

"Of course, that injury I had earlier in the season might have done me a bit of good, getting a bit more rest. I've had a good couple of months so it's important I continue that until the end of the season. As a striker you always want to win the golden boot. There's a lot of top strikers up there at the minute – I think I might be joint top now – and there are still a lot of games to play. But, of course, it would be brilliant to retain that golden boot. That trophy is up there in my house, and I would like another one.

"When people have said I'm a one-season wonder, that's motivated me. I want to prove them wrong and I know, in myself, that I will always score. It's nice to break that 20-goal mark again. Hopefully I can push on to 25, to 30; that's always the aim. I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing, the team has to keep doing what we're doing, keep winning games, and that's the most important thing."

Kane has now scored 81 goals in 128 games since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign.