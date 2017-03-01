New Transfer Talk header

Southampton interested in Leeds United defender?

Southampton reportedly consider a fresh approach for Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson this summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 15:24 UK

Southampton are reportedly preparing a summer move for Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson.

The 26-year-old was previously linked with a move to the Saints in 2014 but instead joined Italian outfit Torino from Malmo in his native Sweden.

Jansson joined up with Leeds on a season-long loan last August and after impressing with his performances for Garry Monk's side in the first half of the campaign, agreed to a deal to make the move permanent when the transfer window reopens this summer.

According to Clubcall, Southampton sent scouts to watch Jansson in action at Elland Road during Leeds' 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and are now considering a fresh approach for him ahead of next season.

Claude Puel's side are thought to view Jansson as a long-term replacement for former captain Jose Fonte, who jumped ship to West Ham United in January.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, eight points clear of seventh-placed Fulham.

