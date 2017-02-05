Leeds United manager Garry Monk and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner are charged with improper conduct by the FA following their scuffle in the Yorkshire derby.

The two managers were involved in an angry confrontation towards the end of the Championship Yorkshire derby between the sides on Sunday, with Monk bumping into Wagner after the Huddersfield boss had sprinted down the touchline to celebrate an 89th-minute winner with his players.

The incident sparked a melee which involved numerous players and officials from both clubs and resulted in Monk and Wagner being sent from the sidelines for the closing stages of the match.

Wagner now faces two charges of improper conduct for entering the field of play in addition to his behaviour upon his return to the technical area, while Monk faces one charge.

Both clubs have also been charged for failing to control their players and officials in the same fracas, which came after Michael Hefele's dramatic late winner for Huddersfield.

All parties have until 6pm on Friday, February 10 to respond to the charges.