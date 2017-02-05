Feb 5, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
2-1
LeedsLeeds United
Brown (27'), Hefele (89')
Kachunga (92'), Wells (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Wood (35')
Ayling (19'), Bartley (73'), Hernandez (81'), Bridcutt (91'), Jansson (93')

Garry Monk, David Wagner charged with improper conduct

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Leeds United manager Garry Monk and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner are charged with improper conduct by the FA following their scuffle in the Yorkshire derby.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 15:43 UK

Leeds United boss Garry Monk and Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

The two managers were involved in an angry confrontation towards the end of the Championship Yorkshire derby between the sides on Sunday, with Monk bumping into Wagner after the Huddersfield boss had sprinted down the touchline to celebrate an 89th-minute winner with his players.

The incident sparked a melee which involved numerous players and officials from both clubs and resulted in Monk and Wagner being sent from the sidelines for the closing stages of the match.

Wagner now faces two charges of improper conduct for entering the field of play in addition to his behaviour upon his return to the technical area, while Monk faces one charge.

Both clubs have also been charged for failing to control their players and officials in the same fracas, which came after Michael Hefele's dramatic late winner for Huddersfield.

All parties have until 6pm on Friday, February 10 to respond to the charges.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich29144114840846
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version