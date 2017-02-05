Feb 5, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
2-1
LeedsLeeds United
Brown (27'), Hefele (89')
Kachunga (92'), Wells (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Wood (35')
Ayling (19'), Bartley (73'), Hernandez (81'), Bridcutt (91'), Jansson (93')

David Wagner, Garry Monk banned and fined by Football Association for altercation

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk both receive bans and fines from the Football Association.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 17:20 UK

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk have received bans and fines from the Football Association following their altercation on February 5.

The Terriers manager sprinted down the touchline to join his players in celebrating towards the end of their 2-1 Championship victory at the John Smith's Stadium before clashing with Monk.

Wanger has been given a two-match touchline ban and a £6,000 fine, while Monk has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £3,000.

In addition, both clubs have been fined £10,000 for failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The FA said in a statement: "Mr Wagner admitted entering the field of play in or around the 89th minute, in contravention of FA Rule E3, but denied a further breach that his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct. However, this breach was found proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing."

Both managers will serve their bans with immediate effect meaning Wagner will be in the stands for his side's FA Cup replay at Manchester City on Wednesday and their league game against Newcastle United on Saturday, while Monk will watch serve his ban in his side's match at Birmingham City on Saturday.

