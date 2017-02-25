David Wagner plays down Leicester links

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner suggests that he has no interest in replacing Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11:52 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has played down reports which suggest that he could be a candidate for the Leicester City job.

On Thursday night, Ranieri was sacked as boss of the Foxes, and a number of managers have been linked with the vacant position at the King Power Stadium.

However, as well as acknowledging that he felt "very sad" for Ranieri, he suggested that he had no interest in leaving the Terriers as they continue to try to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Huddersfield Examiner: "No disrespect to Leicester City but I have bigger things to think and concentrate on here.

"I feel very sad for Claudio Ranieri because what he achieved last season was extraordinary – it was a fairytale that unfortunately ended yesterday."

Wagner has won 32 of his 68 games in charge of Huddersfield.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola defends squad rotation
>
View our homepages for David Wagner, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri 'sacked by Leicester City'
David Wagner plays down Leicester linksRanieri says final goodbyes at LeicesterRanieri to receive big payoff after sacking?Foxes stars hold multiple meetings with hierarchy?Schmeichel posts Ranieri tribute
Preview: Leicester City vs. LiverpoolEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for RanieriWere Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?Ranieri: "Yesterday my dream died"Raneiri 'genuinely shocked' by sacking
> Leicester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
David Wagner plays down Leicester links
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Pep Guardiola defends squad rotationWagner proud of clean sheet against Man CityGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man CityTeam News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man City
Live Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City - as it happenedGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testCranie signs 12-month contract extensionGarry Monk, David Wagner charged by FAWagner defends celebration against Leeds
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 