David Wagner plays down Leicester links

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has played down reports which suggest that he could be a candidate for the Leicester City job.

On Thursday night, Ranieri was sacked as boss of the Foxes, and a number of managers have been linked with the vacant position at the King Power Stadium.

However, as well as acknowledging that he felt "very sad" for Ranieri, he suggested that he had no interest in leaving the Terriers as they continue to try to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Huddersfield Examiner: "No disrespect to Leicester City but I have bigger things to think and concentrate on here.

"I feel very sad for Claudio Ranieri because what he achieved last season was extraordinary – it was a fairytale that unfortunately ended yesterday."

Wagner has won 32 of his 68 games in charge of Huddersfield.