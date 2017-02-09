Leeds United striker Chris Wood is named Championship Player of the Month for January after scoring six goals in four games.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure in the Whites' surge up the table, scoring six goals in four games in the first month of the year.

Garry Monk's side find themselves fifth in the table and have a seven-point cushion in the playoff places.

In four games last month, the Whites won three and lost one, with Wood scoring two against Rotherham United, one against Derby and Nottingham Forest, and two away at Barnsley, but his side ended up losing 3-2 on the day.

Wood, who joined Leeds from Leicester City in 2015, has shown plenty of variety with his goals, finding the back of the net with headers, volleys and tap-ins.

The New Zealand international has already started February well from a scoring points of view, netting against Huddersfield Town last weekend,