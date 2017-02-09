Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United striker Chris Wood wins Championship Player of the Month

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
© Getty Images
Leeds United striker Chris Wood is named Championship Player of the Month for January after scoring six goals in four games.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has been named Championship Player of the Month for January.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure in the Whites' surge up the table, scoring six goals in four games in the first month of the year.

Garry Monk's side find themselves fifth in the table and have a seven-point cushion in the playoff places.

In four games last month, the Whites won three and lost one, with Wood scoring two against Rotherham United, one against Derby and Nottingham Forest, and two away at Barnsley, but his side ended up losing 3-2 on the day.

Wood, who joined Leeds from Leicester City in 2015, has shown plenty of variety with his goals, finding the back of the net with headers, volleys and tap-ins.

The New Zealand international has already started February well from a scoring points of view, netting against Huddersfield Town last weekend,

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Monk slams Wagner celebrations
>
View our homepages for Chris Wood, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk, David Wagner charged with improper conduct
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United striker Chris Wood wins Championship Player of the Month
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
David Wagner defends celebration against Leeds United
Monk slams Wagner celebrationsCellino fine and ban reduced by FA on appealLeeds sign Pedraza from VillarrealBilic rules out Ashley Fletcher moveLeeds to sign Villarreal winger Pedraza on loan?
Leeds 'expect to sign Fletcher on loan'Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Result: Sutton stun Leeds to reach FA Cup fifth roundLive Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
> Leeds United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version