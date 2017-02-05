Huddersfield manager David Wagner defends himself over the way he celebrated his side's late winner against Leeds in the Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has defended the way he celebrated his side's late winner during their 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United this afternoon.

Wagner sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players after Michael Hefele fired home an 89th-minute winner at the John Smith's Stadium - a move that irked Leeds counterpart Garry Monk.

The pair clashed while Wagner was returning to his technical area, sparking a melee that resulted in both managers being sent from the touchline, but Wagner insists that such actions are not deemed disrespectful in Germany.

"In British culture it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players - it is different in Germany to be fair," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It isn't something that I usually do but if there was a moment where this could happen, then it was this moment.

"I celebrated with my players in the corner and I wanted to jog back into my technical area, but Garry tried to nudge me."

The result saw Huddersfield leapfrog Leeds into fourth in the Championship table.