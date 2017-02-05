Feb 5, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
2-1
LeedsLeeds United
Brown (27'), Hefele (89')
Kachunga (92'), Wells (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Wood (35')
Ayling (19'), Bartley (73'), Hernandez (81'), Bridcutt (91'), Jansson (93')

Garry Monk slams David Wagner celebrations

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United manager Garry Monk criticises Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner for his celebrations following his side's late winner in the Yorkshire derby.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 21:33 UK

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has criticised Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner for his actions following the Terriers' late winner in their Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

Wagner sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players after seeing Michael Hefele score an 89th-minute goal to give his side a 2-1 victory in the Yorkshire derby.

The two managers clashed when Monk bumped into Wagner on his way back to the technical area, sparking a fracas that resulted in both men being sent to the stands for the closing stages.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think [Wagner] showed that," Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.

"If someone else goes against those values then it's wrong. I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us."

The win lifts Huddersfield above Leeds into fourth in the Championship table.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich29144114840846
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version