Leeds United manager Garry Monk has criticised Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner for his actions following the Terriers' late winner in their Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

Wagner sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players after seeing Michael Hefele score an 89th-minute goal to give his side a 2-1 victory in the Yorkshire derby.

The two managers clashed when Monk bumped into Wagner on his way back to the technical area, sparking a fracas that resulted in both men being sent to the stands for the closing stages.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think [Wagner] showed that," Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.

"If someone else goes against those values then it's wrong. I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us."

The win lifts Huddersfield above Leeds into fourth in the Championship table.