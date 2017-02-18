David Wagner praises his Huddersfield Town players for claiming a cleen sheet against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Premier League giants failed to break down their Championship opponents, which means that both sides are still in the hat for the quarter-finals ahead of a replay at the Etihad Stadium.

Wagner told BBC Sport: "We are still in the competition which is great! Another match in this busy footballing period but that is not a problem for us. For sure we are one of the fittest teams in the division.

"We were able to make them uncomfortable, they were the better team with chances which is no surprise to anybody but we showed great attitude and passion.

"We are very happy to have another match against a very good team, to test us again. We learn from every game, I love to see my players on the pitch playing football matches.

"We don't have the biggest budget or squad so we needed to rotate since the beginning of December. The players are used to it and they always deliver... and a clean sheet against Manchester City makes our chest bigger."

Up next for Huddersfield is a home game against Reading in the Championship on Tuesday, while the draw for the last eight of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday evening.