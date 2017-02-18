Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he was not frustrated by his side's goalless draw with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.
The Premier League high-flyers were unable to find a breakthrough against their Championship hosts at the John Smith's Stadium, forcing them into a replay next Tuesday or Wednesday.
The extra match is likely to affect City's planned mid-season training trip to Abu Dhabi, but Guardiola had "no complaints" at the result.
"It is not frustrating, it was a tough game against one of the best teams in the Championship," he told reporters.
"Two days ago there was a rugby game on the pitch which made it slow but we made a good performance. They are a really good team, congratulations to Huddersfield. When you play against teams at the top of the Championship it is obviously difficult. There were no complaints, my team did what I asked them to do.
"I love my job. We have to play a replay, that is the rules, we will come back from Abu Dhabi and play. Vincent Kompany was not able to play today but it is not a big issue."
City are bidding to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2010-11.