Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Man CityManchester City
FT

Kolarov (25')

Pep Guardiola content with Manchester City performance

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he has "no complaints" with his side's 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 17:14 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he was not frustrated by his side's goalless draw with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Premier League high-flyers were unable to find a breakthrough against their Championship hosts at the John Smith's Stadium, forcing them into a replay next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The extra match is likely to affect City's planned mid-season training trip to Abu Dhabi, but Guardiola had "no complaints" at the result.

"It is not frustrating, it was a tough game against one of the best teams in the Championship," he told reporters.

"Two days ago there was a rugby game on the pitch which made it slow but we made a good performance. They are a really good team, congratulations to Huddersfield. When you play against teams at the top of the Championship it is obviously difficult. There were no complaints, my team did what I asked them to do.

"I love my job. We have to play a replay, that is the rules, we will come back from Abu Dhabi and play. Vincent Kompany was not able to play today but it is not a big issue."

City are bidding to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2010-11.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
