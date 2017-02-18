Huddersfield Town and Manchester City make seven and eight changes respectively ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Philip Billing, Joe Lolley and Collin Quaner are the only players to keep their places in the starting XI from their 3-2 victory at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday.

As for Man City, John Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov and Fernandinho are the only players to keep their place in the line-up from their 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Monday.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is back in the starting XI following Gabriel Jesus's injury, while Claudio Bravo replaces Wilfredo Caballero in between the sticks.

Huddersfield Town: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Van La Parra, Lolley, Quaner, Stankovic

Subs: Ward, Smith, Kachunga, Lowe, Wells, Brown, Booty

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernando, Delph, Fernandinho, Nolito, Aguero, Navas

Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Iheanacho, A Garcia

