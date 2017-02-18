Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Man CityManchester City
LIVE

Team News: Huddersfield Town, Manchester City ring the changes

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town and Manchester City make seven and eight changes respectively ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie at the John Smith's Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City have made seven and eight changes respectively ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Philip Billing, Joe Lolley and Collin Quaner are the only players to keep their places in the starting XI from their 3-2 victory at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday.

As for Man City, John Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov and Fernandinho are the only players to keep their place in the line-up from their 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Monday.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is back in the starting XI following Gabriel Jesus's injury, while Claudio Bravo replaces Wilfredo Caballero in between the sticks.

Huddersfield Town: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Van La Parra, Lolley, Quaner, Stankovic
Subs: Ward, Smith, Kachunga, Lowe, Wells, Brown, Booty

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernando, Delph, Fernandinho, Nolito, Aguero, Navas
Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Iheanacho, A Garcia

Follow all the action from the John Smith's Stadium with Sports Mole's live text coverage.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
