City, meanwhile, are on a four-match winning streak of their own and will be looking to take another step towards a first piece of silverware under Pep Guardiola .

The hosts come into this match having won their last six games in all competitions, and another victory today would see them reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 45 years.

2 min ...the corner is a poor one, though, and is comfortably cleared at the front post.

1 min Bright start from Huddersfield as they win a corner inside the first minute when Payne's shot was blocked by Otamendi...

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Huddersfield get us underway as they look to pull off an upset and book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

2.58pm The Terriers have failed to even score in three of their four FA Cup meetings with City, the most recent of which came in January 1988 when City ran out 3-0 winners. Today's visitors also boast the better FA Cup pedigree overall having lifted the trophy five times, most recently in 2010-11. That success six years ago remains the only time they have won the trophy since their investment, though.

2.56pm These two sides have been drawn together twice before in the FA Cup, with City progressing on both occasions. The Citizens won a fourth-round clash in 1925-26, when Huddersfield were en route to their third straight league title, and also progressed in 1987-88, although on that occasion they needed two replays to finally seal a route into the next round. Those two replays mean that City have won two and drawn two against Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

2.54pm Huddersfield have actually only lost one of their last seven meetings with Man City, winning three and drawing three since 1988. Once again, though, it is important to stress that this is a very different Man City to the one Huddersfield faced in that time, so it would be some achievement if the hosts were to extend that record this afternoon.

2.52pm The last time these two sides met was 17 years ago to the day, when they faced each other in Division One - now the Championship. That game finished as a 1-1 draw, with Clyde Wijnhard opening the scoring for hosts Huddersfield before Shaun Goater levelled things up to earn the visitors a point. Plenty has changed for both clubs since that game, that is for sure.

2.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the John Smith's Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! This really is a tough one to call as Huddersfield are flying at the moment and will fancy their chances today - even more so after Lincoln's heroics against Burnley. City have plenty of quality in their side despite all the changes, though, and I can see the visitors getting the job done. I'll go for a 2-0 away win, and I'll even throw in Nolito and Aguero to get the goals.

2.48pm City travel to the John Smith's Stadium in decent form on the road having won their last three away games without conceding, averaging three goals per game at the other end in that time too. Indeed, they have won four of their last five on the road without conceding a goal and scoring plenty at the other end, but the exception in that run was the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton. Victory today would make it four away wins in a row for the first time since that perfect start.

2.46pm The exception in that run was a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea at this stage last season, though, which is also their only away defeat in this competition since January 2008. City have won eight and drawn four of their 13 away matches in the FA Cup since then, and this will be their sixth in a row on the road. They have not played a home game in this competition since January 2015, which incidentally is also the last time them faced lower league opposition.

2.44pm Like Huddersfield, City have also been in good form in the FA Cup this season, scoring eight goals without replay in the previous rounds too. West Ham United were the opponents in the third round and were comfortably swept aside 5-0 before Crystal Palace were also dispatched via a 3-0 scoreline. Indeed, City have now won four of their last five FA Cup outings without conceding a goal, scoring 15 in the process.

2.42pm It wasn't long ago that many were claiming a crisis at City, and to be fair their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last month warranted some of the reaction. However, City have responded well to that defeat, drawing against Spurs before stringing together a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions. Another victory today would give them five on the bounce for the first time since their perfect start of 10 wins from 10 under Guardiola.

2.40pm The Premier League title itself looks to be out of reach for City, although their recent revival has seen them close the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points and climb back into second in the table. City's recent run is proof that a few good results can change everything in what is a very tight race for the top four, with just four points separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United. City are now three clear of Liverpool in fifth and two above both Tottenham and Arsenal.

2.38pm This competition does, of course, provide Guardiola with a chance to pick up his first piece of silverware as Man City boss, and many would argue it is his most likely route to that too. Even so, this is probably third on the list of priorities for the remainder of the campaign, with securing a top four spot in the Premier League and progressing in the Champions League trumping FA Cup glory for the Citizens.

2.36pm It will not be an easy afternoon for City, then, and they will have to work very hard to ensure that they don't become the latest team to suffer an upset in the FA Cup. The Premier League has already seen one casualty today with Burnley losing at home to non-league Lincoln in one of the great cup upsets, and while defeat for City here would not quite match the shock of that result, it would still be a big blow for Guardiola.

2.34pm Huddersfield's 4-0 win over Port Vale in the third round of this season's competition was their first home FA Cup victory since January 2011, but in general they have been very strong at home this term. They are unbeaten in front of their own fans since November, winning six and drawing one of their seven matches since a defeat to Wigan. That includes an ongoing run of four wins on the bounce, the last two of which have come against fellow promotion contenders Brighton and Leeds. All season, Huddersfield have only been beaten here twice, winning 12 and drawing two.

2.32pm They have certainly been in fine form in the competition so far, winning both of their matches by a 4-0 margin. The Terriers aren't usually the biggest scorers - indeed only Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer in the Championship's top 10 - but they cruised past Port Vale and Rochdale in the first two rounds, keeping things tight at the back in the process. Today is a huge step up from those two games, though.

2.30pm Huddersfield are, of course, a club with quite a rich history having won the First Division title three years in a row between 1924 and 1926 under the legendary Herbert Chapman, who went on to enjoy more success with Arsenal. It was the FA Cup that provided their first piece of silverware, though, with their one and only success in this competition coming in 1922. They have also finished as runners-up on four occasions, but are today looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1971-72.

2.28pm At the worst, then, it looks as though Huddersfield will make it into the playoffs this season, which is some achievement for a side who have been languishing in the lower tiers of English football for a long time now. They were last in the top flight way back in 1971-72, plunging down to the depths of the Football League before their recent revival has seen them climb up once again. The arrival of David Wagner has accelerated their progress, and the fans will be rightly optimistic with what the future holds for the club now.

2.26pm As things stand, Huddersfield sit third in the Championship table and their recent form has seen them chase down the top two, who had begun to pull away earlier in the campaign. The gap to the automatic promotion places is now only four points, while leaders Newcastle United are just five away. David Wagner 's eyes will certainly be looking up the table rather than down it too, with a 10-point gap between his side and seventh place.

2.24pm This is about the best time Huddersfield could have hoped to face a side like Manchester City , with the Terriers in better shape than they have been in a very long time at the moment. The hosts come into this match on a the back of a six-game winning streak in all competitions, which is their best run since another run of six in 2004, when they were a League Two team. That has kept up their promotion charge, and it is looking very feasible that this could be a Premier League fixture next season.

2.22pm There are one or two star names in there for City, and it is still a very expensively-assembled XI, but it is far from their strongest and seeing the team sheet may just give Huddersfield an extra kick of belief that they can pull off an upset here. The hosts will know that they are the underdogs against Guardiola's side, but they will go into this match full of confidence and it is not too much of a stretch to see them progressing today.

2.20pm Further forward, Aguero will be flanked by Nolito and Jesus Navas, both of whom are also given rare starts. The front three of Sterling, Jesus and Sane was beginning to look exciting and, with the obvious exception of the injured Jesus, they are in reserve on the bench today should Guardiola need them. It is a chance for Nolito and Navas to show what they can do, though, having fallen out of the manager's thinking in recent weeks. Big game for those two, and plenty of other fringe players too.

2.18pm Pablo Zabaleta and Otamendi come into the defence for today's game, with Sagna and De Bruyne dropping to the bench to make room for them. It is all change in the midfield, with Fernando and Delph being given rare starts by Guardiola alongside Fernandinho. Silva and Toure are among the players to be given the day off, despite the latter having scored in both previous rounds of the FA Cup this season.

2.16pm In all, Pep Guardiola has made eight changes to the side that beat Bournemouth on Monday, which is again expected considering they are back in Champions League action on Tuesday. John Stones, Aleksander Kolarov and Fernandinho are the only players to keep their place in the starting XI, although the latter two will move position, with Kolarov reverting to his favoured left-back role and Fernandinho moving into midfield having acted as a full-back in recent games.

2.14pm Another player who has spent the last four games on the bench is Claudio Bravo, but he returns to the starting XI today. That is further proof - if needed - that he has been usurped by Caballero in the pecking order at City, with Guardiola continuing his trend of putting his number two between the sticks for cup matches. City have conceded just one goal in the four games since Bravo lost his place in the team, and the Chilean has conceded from each of the last six shots on target that he has faced.

2.12pm As for Manchester City, the headline news is the return of Sergio Aguero to the starting XI, with the Argentine having been dropped to the bench for the last four games. The form of Gabriel Jesus in the early days of his Man City career was the reason behind that, but Jesus could now miss the remainder of the season having broken his metatarsal early against Bournemouth on Monday night. Aguero, then, will regain his place as the club's leading striker, and should he find form again then there is no doubt that he is among the deadliest front men in world football.

2.10pm One player who is absent by force is Aaron Mooy, who has been in impressive form for the Terriers this season but misses out today as he is ineligible to play against his parent club. Taking his place in midfielder will be the veteran Dean Whitehead, who has plenty of experience against teams of Man City's calibre from his days in the Premier League with Sunderland and Stoke. Whether his 35-year-old legs will be able to cope with the pace of City's play remains to be seen, though.

2.08pm In all, the hosts have made seven changes to the side that started against Rotherham United on Tuesday and, with another big Championship game to come next Tuesday, it is perhaps understandable why Wagner has chosen to rotate. Holmes-Dennis, Billing, Lolley and Quaner are the only players to keep their places in the starting XI from that victory over Yorkshire rivals Rotherham a few days ago.

2.06pm As expected, then, it is changes galore for this FA Cup clash. It is something we have grown used to seeing from the big Premier League clubs, but Huddersfield boss David Wagner has also rung the changes for this game - a clear indication of his priorities this season. Even so, the visit of Manchester City is still a big occasion for the club, so the players selected by Wagner will certainly be up for this one.

2.04pm MAN CITY SUBS: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Iheanacho, A Garcia

2.04pm MAN CITY STARTING XI: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernando, Delph, Fernandinho; Nolito, Aguero, Navas

2.02pm HUDDERSFIELD SUBS: Ward, Smith, Kachunga, Lowe, Wells, Brown, Booty

2.02pm HUDDERSFIELD STARTING XI: Coleman; Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Van la Parra, Lolley, Quaner, Stankovic