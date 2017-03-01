New Transfer Talk header

Gael Clichy keen to remain in Premier League next season?

Gael Clichy celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Defender Gael Clichy will reportedly look to remain in the Premier League next season, even if he is released by Manchester City in the summer.
Manchester City defender Gael Clichy has reportedly indicated that he will remain in the Premier League next season.

Clichy has spent over 13 years in English football after joining Arsenal from Cannes in 2003, but he could be left without a club in the summer if, as expected, he is released by Man City.

However, the Frenchman has allegedly set his sights on continuing his career in the top flight given that he and his family are settled in the country.

A source told The Sun: "Gael wants to stay in England if he can. He's out of contract this summer and he's not expected to stay.

"The boss likes him as a character and a player but he is one of the old brigade now in the firing line to be replaced by younger blood.

"He has a young family here. There has been interest in him from France. He still believes he has something to offer the Prem."

The 31-year-old has made 24 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during training on September 12, 2016
Kompany ruled out of Monaco clash
