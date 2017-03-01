New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Simone Zaza to make Valencia move permanent

Simone 'Lady' Zaza celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Valencia confirm that they will sign Juventus striker Simone Zaza on a permanent deal this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 15:35 UK

Valencia have confirmed that they have exercised an option to make striker Simone Zaza's loan move from Juventus permanent this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish side in January after an unsuccessful first half of the campaign in the Premier League with West Ham United.

The deal included an option to purchase the Italian for €16m (£13.7m) this summer and, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Valencia's new sporting director Jose Ramon Alesanco confirmed that they have decided to take him on a contract running until 2021.

"No matter what, he is a part of Valencia," he said. "After this half a season, he'll have four more years [at Valencia] and we have to get the best performance out of him.

"We hope he scores lots of goals and makes us happy in every match."

After flirting with relegation for much of the season, three wins in their last four La Liga games have propelled Los Che up to 12th in the table.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Read Next:
Juve 'to sell two players' for Sanchez
>
View our homepages for Simone Zaza, Jose Ramon Alesanco, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Simone 'Lady' Zaza celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli on February 13, 2016
Simone Zaza to make Valencia move permanent
 Jeremy Mathieu and Santi 'look into my thighs, look into my thighs' Mina in action during the Copa del Rey semi between Valencia and Barcelona on February 10, 2016
Valencia want new time for Barcelona game
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid must learn from mistakes'
Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch winLive Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happenedNani "looking forward" to Real clashParejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?
Mangala blasts Valencia teammatesKempes loses Valencia ambassador roleMan City 'to sign Valencia youngster'Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las Palmas
> Valencia Homepage
More Juventus News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Juventus 'to sell two players' to pay for Alexis Sanchez
 Simone 'Lady' Zaza celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli on February 13, 2016
Simone Zaza to make Valencia move permanent
 Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri 'to join Arsenal this summer'
Arsenal had £25.7m Rugani bid rejected?Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursArsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?Result: Ten-man Porto made to pay by Juventus
Live Commentary: Porto 0-2 Juventus - as it happenedReal Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'Bonucci to miss Juve CL game as punishmentPremier League duo interested in Lemina?Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feud
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid23174260223855
2Barcelona24166265204554
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico24136544212345
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal24109532181439
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol249873331235
10Celta Vigo2310493737034
11AlavesAlaves248972429-533
12Valencia2585123543-829
13Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2347122639-1319
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2445152648-2217
19Granada2437142252-3016
20Osasuna2417162455-3110
> Full Version
 