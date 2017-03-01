Valencia confirm that they will sign Juventus striker Simone Zaza on a permanent deal this summer.

Valencia have confirmed that they have exercised an option to make striker Simone Zaza's loan move from Juventus permanent this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish side in January after an unsuccessful first half of the campaign in the Premier League with West Ham United.

The deal included an option to purchase the Italian for €16m (£13.7m) this summer and, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Valencia's new sporting director Jose Ramon Alesanco confirmed that they have decided to take him on a contract running until 2021.

"No matter what, he is a part of Valencia," he said. "After this half a season, he'll have four more years [at Valencia] and we have to get the best performance out of him.

"We hope he scores lots of goals and makes us happy in every match."

After flirting with relegation for much of the season, three wins in their last four La Liga games have propelled Los Che up to 12th in the table.