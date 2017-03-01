New Transfer Talk header

Chilean wonderkid Marcelo Allende is pictured training with the Arsenal first team, increasing speculation that he is likely to sign a deal with the Gunners.
Chilean wonderkid Marcelo Allende has allegedly been pictured training with the Arsenal first-team squad.

In January, it was reported that the 17-year-old had been handed a third trial with the Gunners after continuing to impress staff in North London.

It now appears that he has moved closer to securing a contract at the Premier League side after it was claimed that he had been seen training with the club's senior players earlier this week.

Allende has been dubbed as the 'new Alexis Sanchez', and came through the ranks at Sanchez's former club Cobreloa.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals as he captained his nation at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

