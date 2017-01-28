Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende reportedly arrives at Arsenal for a third trial with the Premier League club.

Arsenal have reportedly handed a third trial to Chilean youngster Marcelo Allende.

Last year, the 17-year-old spent two separate spells with the Gunners as he looked to secure a transfer from Deportes Santa Cruz.

He has remained at the Chilean club ever since while undergoing trial periods elsewhere, but according to Football.London, he has returned to North London.

Allende, who has been described as 'the next Alexis Sanchez', will spend time with Arsenal's academy before a final decision is made on his future.

He hit the headlines when appearing for Chile in the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, a tournament where he netted two goals.