New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende?

Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende reportedly arrives at Arsenal for a third trial with the Premier League club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:02 UK

Arsenal have reportedly handed a third trial to Chilean youngster Marcelo Allende.

Last year, the 17-year-old spent two separate spells with the Gunners as he looked to secure a transfer from Deportes Santa Cruz.

He has remained at the Chilean club ever since while undergoing trial periods elsewhere, but according to Football.London, he has returned to North London.

Allende, who has been described as 'the next Alexis Sanchez', will spend time with Arsenal's academy before a final decision is made on his future.

He hit the headlines when appearing for Chile in the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, a tournament where he netted two goals.

Arsenal's French defender Mathieu Debuchy controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League qualifying round play-off second-leg football match between Arsenal and Besiktas' at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 27, 2014
Read Next:
Debuchy told he can leave Arsenal
>
View our homepages for Marcelo Allende, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger handed four-game touchline ban
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Report: Arsenal to swoop for Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves
 Sports Mole logo
Arsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende?
Debuchy told he can leave ArsenalReport: Man City still keen on BellerinGiroud: 'I never doubted myself'Wenger: 'Xhaka has a fantastic attitude'Wenger to accept misconduct charge
Arsenal striker to seal loan switch to Villa?BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchWenger 'to quiz Xhaka over allegations'Chelsea to swap Courtois for Morata?Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'
> Arsenal Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version