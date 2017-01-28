Striker Alvaro Morata says that he wants to remain at Real Madrid, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu.

Striker Alvaro Morata has played down speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid.

It had been reported that the left-sided attacker was interesting several clubs in Europe after finding himself in and out of the team this season.

However, the 24-year-old has taken to Instagram to pledge his loyalty to the Spanish giants, as well as posting an image of himself in training alongside Isco.

Digan lo que digan #halamadrid siempre! Esto es el Madrid y vamos TODOS a muerte! Con mi hermano @iscoalarcon en el entrenamiento de hoy! 😁🏃🏻🏃🏻⚽️



Morata has made just 11 starts in all competitions this season, with a further 15 appearances coming off the bench.