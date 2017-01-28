West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly happy to allow Dimitri Payet to leave the club for Marseille.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly encouraged the club's board to finalise the sale of Dimitri Payet.

Earlier this month, Bilic revealed that Payet had expressed a desire to leave the Hammers, and it soon became clear that the French international was keen on returning to former club Marseille.

Bilic and the East London outfit have remained firm in preventing the playmaker from departing the club for lower than £30m, but according to The Times, the Croatian boss has changed his stance.

It has been suggested that Marseille have now offered in excess of £27m for Payet and with West Ham sealing a deal for Robert Snodgrass, Bilic is prepared to bring an end to the saga.

Payet is currently training away from the first team and it does not appear that he will be given a route back into Bilic's senior setup.