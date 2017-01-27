Robert Snodgrass admits to being "delighted" to have joined "massive club" West Ham United, having brought an end to his three-and-a-half-year stint with Hull City.

The 29-year-old turned down advances from Burnley to push through a move to the London Stadium, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half years on Humberside.

Snodgrass, also wanted by fellow Premier League sides Burnley and Middlesbrough, says that joining the Hammers was an easy choice to make due to the stature of the club and their ambitions for the future.

"I'm delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition," he told his new side's official website. "This is the sort of club which speaks for itself, the fans who come here and support week-in week-out and moving to and selling out this new stadium is terrific and I want to be part of it.

"The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can't wait to get started. I feel this is a Club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level.

"The lads will say we want to be up in the top half of last table and repeat last year, so it's up to us. The club has had a few good weeks with results and if I can add to that, great. I'm just looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started."

Snodgrass, who penned a deal at United until the summer of 2020, is eligible to make his debut in the Premier League meeting with Manchester City next Wednesday.