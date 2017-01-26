General view of Upton Park

Slaven Bilic released from hospital after illness

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is expected to return to take training in the coming days following a stay in hospital with a bad case of flu.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly nearing a return to the club having been taken to hospital with a bad case of flu earlier this week.

Bilic felt unwell following his side's 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday and visited hospital upon his arrival back in London.

PA reports that the Croatian was kept in for observation before being released on Tuesday and told to continue his recuperation at home.

Bilic is now expected to return to take training within the next few days having been forced to stay away from the club so far this week.

The Hammers are not in FA Cup action this week, with their next match coming at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
