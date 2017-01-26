West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is expected to return to take training in the coming days following a stay in hospital with a bad case of flu.

Bilic felt unwell following his side's 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday and visited hospital upon his arrival back in London.

PA reports that the Croatian was kept in for observation before being released on Tuesday and told to continue his recuperation at home.

Bilic is now expected to return to take training within the next few days having been forced to stay away from the club so far this week.

The Hammers are not in FA Cup action this week, with their next match coming at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.