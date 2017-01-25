West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet reportedly gains 24-hour protection after his home is egged by unhappy Hammers fans.

West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet has reportedly been given 24-hour protection by the club after his home was targeted by unhappy Hammers fans.

The 29-year-old is refusing to play for the side as he attempts to force through a return to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month, much to the anger of his teammates and supporters.

Last week it was reported that Payet's car had been vandalised outside his home and now, according to The Sun, disgruntled fans have taken to pelting his windows with eggs.

The Frenchman is thought to have been shunned socially by his teammates and is not part of manager Slaven Bilic's plans for a winter training camp in Dubai next month.

Marseille had a third bid for Payet rejected on Friday after it fell some way short of the club's £30m valuation.