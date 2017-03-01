New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal had £25.7m Daniele Rugani bid rejected?

Arsenal reportedly had a £25.7m bid for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani turned down in January.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 15:43 UK

Arsenal reportedly saw a bid of €30m (£25.7m) turned down by Juventus for centre-back Daniele Rugani in January.

The 22-year-old has been on the Gunners' radar for some time, with manager Arsene Wenger said to be "very interested" in the youngster despite his limited playing time for the Old Lady since his £3.4m switch from Empoli in 2013.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal made a fresh offer for the Italy international earlier this year but were rejected as Juve consider him to be "untouchable" and "the future of the side".

Everton had a bid for Rugani turned down last summer, while Juve's Serie A rivals Napoli also mounted an unsuccessful bid for his services.

Rugani, who has made 11 league starts this season, is under contract at the Juventus Stadium until 2021.

