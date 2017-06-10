Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
2-2
England
Griffiths (87', 90')
Brown (3')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (70'), Kane (93')
Livermore (44'), Dier (60')

Graeme Souness: 'Gordon Strachan deserves new Scotland deal'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Graeme Souness calls on the Scottish Football Association to hand Gordon Strachan a new deal as he remains the best candidate to continue leading the national side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 21:50 UK

Scotland legend Graeme Souness has claimed that Gordon Strachan should be handed a new contract as he is the best possible candidate to lead the national side.

The 64-year-old's job has come under threat in recent months, saved only by a late Chris Martin goal to edge past Slovenia in March's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

However, after guiding Scotland to the brink of a famous victory over England on Saturday evening - only denied from doing so by a Harry Kane goal in the third minute of added time - Souness believes that Strachan remains the right man for the job.

"There isn't anybody out there that could do a better job than him, it's as simple as that," he told Sky Sports News. "I think we should give him another contract on the back of that performance because that is so encouraging.

"We can go in against what is deemed a very good team and match them in every department and nearly beat them. 'm a Gordon fan and I think he should stay in that job for as long as he wants to.

"There's no magic to coaching. It's about getting the most out of the players you've got and he does that."

Scotland find themselves six points adrift of England in World Cup qualifying Group F, while Slovakia are four points better off in second.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Strachan hails "phenomenal" Scotland effort
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graeme Souness, Gordon Strachan, Chris Martin, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-2 England - as it happened
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Graeme Souness: 'Gordon Strachan deserves new Scotland deal'
Strachan hails "phenomenal" Scotland effortSouthgate: "We controlled the game completely"Kane: 'You have to expect the unexpected'Team News: England make five changes in ScotlandKane to captain England against Scotland
Preview: Scotland vs. EnglandStrachan delighted by Scotland spiritTierney given green light to face EnglandStrachan hails "brave" defender TierneyTierney keen to recover for England clash
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
 