Scotland legend Graeme Souness has claimed that Gordon Strachan should be handed a new contract as he is the best possible candidate to lead the national side.

The 64-year-old's job has come under threat in recent months, saved only by a late Chris Martin goal to edge past Slovenia in March's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

However, after guiding Scotland to the brink of a famous victory over England on Saturday evening - only denied from doing so by a Harry Kane goal in the third minute of added time - Souness believes that Strachan remains the right man for the job.

"There isn't anybody out there that could do a better job than him, it's as simple as that," he told Sky Sports News. "I think we should give him another contract on the back of that performance because that is so encouraging.

"We can go in against what is deemed a very good team and match them in every department and nearly beat them. 'm a Gordon fan and I think he should stay in that job for as long as he wants to.

"There's no magic to coaching. It's about getting the most out of the players you've got and he does that."

Scotland find themselves six points adrift of England in World Cup qualifying Group F, while Slovakia are four points better off in second.