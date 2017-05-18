General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Graeme Souness hits out at Jose Mourinho over 'fatigue' claims

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Graeme Souness insists that Jose Mourinho must simply "get on with it" rather than constantly complain over Manchester United's gruelling fixture schedule this term.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:03 UK

Graeme Souness has told Jose Mourinho to stop complaining about Manchester United's packed fixture list as it is entirely normal for successful teams.

The Portuguese again hit out at Premier League chiefs following his side's goalless draw with Southampton on Wednesday night, claiming that he has not been helped by the way fixtures have been scheduled.

Souness has grown tired of Mourinho's complaints, however, telling him to simply "get on with it" rather than looking to manufacture excuses following what has been a disappointing first league campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

"We've all done it, we've all been there. It's the price on the ticket if you're winning trophies. If you get to the later stages of European cups... you have to deal with [lots of games]. It's nothing new in football," he told Sky Sports News.

"Big players have to say to themselves "I'm not tired." I mean it, I never ever felt tired. I think what happened if I did feel tired, it would be maybe we'd lost a couple of games and you started to feel sorry for yourself, and that would last a nano-minute.

"The more success we had, I couldn't wait for the next game to come along. The last thing I would want is a manager continuously telling me I'm tired. You're handing an excuse to your players to not play well. I talk from experience. People say the game has changed, but has it changed that much?'

"Was that a difficult game of football tonight?' he asked. 'No it wasn't. Was it a tough game against Tottenham at the weekend? It wasn't a terribly demanding physical game where they were getting knocks. Was it a physically demanding game against Arsenal the week before when you're sitting in there, not chasing the game? I don't see it. You deal with it and you get on with it. This is not a new problem.'

United will play their 61st game of the season on Sunday when welcoming Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, before preparing for the Europa League final with Ajax three days later.

Is Jose Mourinho right to complain about fatigue?

Yes
No
Yes
20.0%
No
80.0%
A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho unhappy with fixture scheduling
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graeme Souness, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho confident of fending off David de Gea interest
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
Allardyce feels sympathy for MourinhoGraeme Souness hits out at Jose MourinhoMourinho unhappy with fixture schedulingResult: United hold Southampton to goalless drawRodriguez deal to be part-funded by Adidas?
Team News: De Gea left out at St Mary'sPogba posts touching tribute to fatherRashford: 'I've earned Mourinho's trust'Keane to return to United in £25m deal?Ajax boss criticises Mourinho's complaints
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 