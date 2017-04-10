Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Jamie Carragher brands Arsenal players "cowards" following Crystal Palace defeat

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Jamie Carragher hits out at 'cowardly' Arsenal players following Monday night's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Jamie Carragher did not hold back during his analysis of Arsenal's damaging defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The North London outfit suffered their third Premier League defeat in five games as the Eagles ran out 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park.

The pressure on manager Arsene Wenger has intensified, but the Frenchman is yet to reveal whether he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer or pen a new one.

The players are now also coming under fire, with plenty of fans heard chanting, "You're not fit to wear the shirt" towards the end of the match against Palace.

Carragher appeared to echo similar sentiments to the supporters when he laid into the team during his punditry duties on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

The former Liverpool defender also singled out Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, suggesting that the pair, who are yet to sign new contracts, are playing as if they want out of the club.

"The best description of the players was two years ago, from Graeme Souness. He said they're a team of son in laws, but what father would want his daughter to bring one of them home? I'm serious," said Carragher. "Bottling it, cowards, ducking out of challenges. What type of man would you want to bring your daughter home? One of them?

"I just think, from top to bottom this club is not right. The Wenger talk of staying or going. The contracts with Sanchez and Ozil. They've been nothing short of embarrassing since the contract talk started.

"We always criticise Ozil, and I'm not his biggest fan, but I think Sanchez has been awful the last couple of months. Certainly not looking like they're playing for contracts. It's looking like they're playing to get away."

Arsenal's chances of finishing in the top four now look bleak as they reside sixth in the table, seven points adrift of the Champions League spots.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
