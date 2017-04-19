Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Mbappe (3'), Falcao (17'), Germain (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Reus (48')

Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Borussia Dortmund players'

Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel says his players were "not able to think about football" after their bus was delayed by police ahead of their defeat at AS Monaco.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his players were "not able to think about football" ahead of their 3-1 defeat at AS Monaco in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga club's team bus was stopped by police for 20 minutes as it was making its way to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday, forcing the quarter-final second leg's kickoff back by five minutes.

Eight days earlier, Dortmund's coach was targeted by explosives, which shattered windows, injured defender Marc Bartra and shocked the club's players and staff.

"The bus was supposed to depart at 7:15pm. Everyone was on the bus and the police were ready to accompany us, but then we were told we had to wait," Tuchel told Sky Sports News.

"We stayed there for 16 or 17 minutes and when we tried to find out why, they just said it was for security reasons. It was the worst thing that could happen a week after the attack, everyone was on the bus ready to go but we were not allowed to.

"You come into such a game trying to have a clear mind to go out and turn the tie around, but with just an hour and a quarter to go before the match, we were not able to think about football at all and it wasn't ideal."

The result on the night meant Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League 6-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Read Next:
Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'
>
View our homepages for Thomas Tuchel, Marc Bartra, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco 3-1 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Result: AS Monaco see off Borussia Dortmund to reach Champions League semi-finals
 Mainz' head coach Thomas Tuchel attends the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in Mainz, southern Germany, on August 11, 2013
Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Borussia Dortmund players'
Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Mbappe sets Champions League recordDortmund kickoff delayed by police checkTeam News: Reus gets nod to start in MonacoJardim expecting improved Dortmund
Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordeal
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich29216271155669
2RB Leipzig29194655302561
3Hoffenheim291412356312554
4Borussia DortmundDortmund29158662332953
5Hertha Berlin29134123735243
6Freiburg29125123651-1541
7FC Koln29101094236640
8Werder Bremen29116124649-339
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach29116123741-439
10Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt29108112933-438
11Schalke 04Schalke29107123834437
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen29106134244-236
13Wolfsburg2996143042-1233
14Hamburger SV2996142953-2433
15Mainz 052995153747-1032
16Augsburg2988132846-1832
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042984173150-1928
18SV Darmstadt 982953212157-3618
> Full Version
 