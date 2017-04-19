Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
0-0
Juventus

Iniesta (41'), Neymar (44')
FT

Chiellini (57'), Khedira (64')

Leonardo Bonucci: 'Barcelona result proves our quality'

Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Lazio at 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin on April 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci hails his team's performance during their Champions League victory against Juventus.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has claimed that his side's 3-0 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League proves how much quality they have.

The Italy international expressed his delight with his team's defensive display during their goalless draw in the away leg of the quarter-final fixture, and suggested that the other teams in the semi-final draw will be hoping to avoid the Old Lady.

"We knew Barcelona were ready to risk everything tonight, but we closed down all the spaces," he told reporters.

"Scoring three in the first leg and not conceding at the Camp Nou is the evidence that we are a great team, a great group. Now we need to make another difficult step to reach the final in Cardiff.

"The draw? I think every team would like to avoid us now."

Juventus will face either AS Monaco, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the draw due to take place on Friday.

Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 