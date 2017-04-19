Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci hails his team's performance during their Champions League victory against Juventus.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has claimed that his side's 3-0 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League proves how much quality they have.

The Italy international expressed his delight with his team's defensive display during their goalless draw in the away leg of the quarter-final fixture, and suggested that the other teams in the semi-final draw will be hoping to avoid the Old Lady.

"We knew Barcelona were ready to risk everything tonight, but we closed down all the spaces," he told reporters.

"Scoring three in the first leg and not conceding at the Camp Nou is the evidence that we are a great team, a great group. Now we need to make another difficult step to reach the final in Cardiff.

"The draw? I think every team would like to avoid us now."

Juventus will face either AS Monaco, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the draw due to take place on Friday.