Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Mbappe (3'), Falcao (17'), Germain (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Reus (48')

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel: 'We were lacking against AS Monaco'

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel says that his players lacked quality and luck against AS Monaco.
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side were found wanting during their 3-1 defeat to AS Monaco in the Champions League.

The German conceded that his players lacked "quality" in the second leg of the quarter-final fixture, but he also claimed they were unfortunate in some respects.

"Unfortunately we didn't have the quality, energy or the luck to get into the semi-finals," he told reporters.

Dortmund, who bowed out of the competition 6-3 on aggregate, were subjected to a traumatic attack ahead of the fixture's home leg when an explosion rocked their team bus, shattering its windows and injuring one player.

The match was postponed until the following evening, with the Germans going down 3-2, a deficit that only increased during the second leg in the South of France.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
