Scottish Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has announced her retirement from curling at the age of 32.

Muirhead was only 23 years old when she won Olympic bronze at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, becoming the youngest-ever skip to finish on the podium at the Olympics.

Eight years later, Muirhead led the team of Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright to victory at the 2022 Games in Beijing, as Great Britain defeated Japan 10-3 in the gold medal match.

However, the Perth-born curler has now taken to the ice sheet for the final time and is excited to explore "more opportunities" as she announced her retirement on social media.

"After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles, I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire," Muirhead wrote.

"Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic champion) and the lowest of the lows. At times, the future seemed very distant. Its been an emotional journey but a journey that I am incredibly proud of.

🚨📣"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." 📣🚨



Announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/HStnGv3diM — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) August 11, 2022

"Retiring from curling as a current European, world and Olympic champion is something I always dreamt of, and I am signing off with a huge smile on my face.

"With regards to what's next... I'm looking forward to exploring more opportunities and getting my golf clubs out... but watch this space!"

Chief of sportscotland Stewart Harris hailed Muirhead's "unparalleled" success during her career, saying in a statement: "The impact that Eve Muirhead has had on curling in Scotland is unparalleled.

"Ever since she competed in her first Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver and then became the youngest-ever skip to win an Olympic medal, Eve has been a consistently exceptional athlete and individual.

"Eve's 11 gold medals in Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships are a true testament to her dedication to curling over these years.

"Eve is a fantastic role model, through her passion for the sport and her drive to see more people across the country stepping onto the rink and participating in curling."

Muirhead retires with one world title and three European Championship gold medals in her collection, as well as winning the World Mixed Doubles Championships with Bobby Lammie back in April.