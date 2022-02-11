GB women suffer second curling defeat to South Korea

Great Britain suffer their second defeat from three matches in the women's curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as South Korea claim a 9-7 win on Friday.

Great Britain's women's curling team could not build on their thrashing win over Sweden at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as they succumbed to a 9-7 defeat to South Korea on Friday.

Eve Muirhead's team had suffered an opening loss to Switzerland before humbling reigning champions Sweden on Thursday, but their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds took another blow on Friday.

GB found themselves 6-5 up heading into the penultimate end before a four-point haul propelled South Korea into the ascendancy, with Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff unable to make up the deficit in the 10th end.

Speaking to BBC Sport, skip Muirhead said: "We had control after the eighth end. It's frustrating, it's annoying but that's curling isn't it? You win by inches and you lose by inches.

"We've got to learn from our mistakes out there today and come back out tomorrow fighting. The ice was definitely a little straighter today, but these are the kinds of things we need to be a bit sharper on, we just need to adapt.

"We've got to remember that we've had a very tough start here, we've played the Olympic champions, Olympic silver and then the world champions! It hasn't been an easy start but we know we can beat all of these guys."

The women's defeat comes after GB's men's team went down by the same scoreline to the USA, and Muirhead will lead her team out against the Stars and Stripes during their next round-robin match on Saturday.