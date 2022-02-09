Great Britain's wait for a first medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics continues after Farrell Treacy finished ninth in the men's 1500m short track final.
The 26-year-old finished with a time of 2:11.988 in Final A, with Italy's Yuri Confortola the only speed skater to post a slower time of 2:12.384.
South Korea's Hwang Dae Heon took the gold medal with a time of 2:09.219, and Farrell remained upbeat after the race despite missing out on a podium spot.
"To cross the finish line at an Olympic final is an achievement for me - I didn't think it was going to happen!" Farrell told BBC Sport. "I didn't think I was going to be here at one point so to make an Olympic final makes these Games extra sweet.
"They like to put on a bit of a show at the start which is different, a bit of nerves obviously in an Olympic final, but I went into it thinking 'I've got nothing to lose'.
"I didn't have a point to prove [after the mistake in the 1000m], that mistake was something I never even imagined happening. Still can't wrap my head around it to be honest but I didn't let the comments affect me. Preps haven't been fantastic but to get to an Olympic final I'm pretty chuffed with that."
Steven Dubois of Canada took the silver medal - finishing 0.035 seconds behind Hwang - while Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee finished third.