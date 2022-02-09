 MX23RW : Wednesday, February 9 17:02:42| >> :120:10375:10375:
Winter Olympics header Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022

Great Britain's Farrell Treacy finishes ninth in 1500m short track final

By , Senior Reporter | 3h
GB's Farrell Treacy finishes ninth in 1500m short track final
© Reuters
Great Britain's Farrell Treacy finishes ninth in the men's 1500m short track final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with South Korea's Hwang Dae Heon taking the gold.

Great Britain's wait for a first medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics continues after Farrell Treacy finished ninth in the men's 1500m short track final.

The 26-year-old finished with a time of 2:11.988 in Final A, with Italy's Yuri Confortola the only speed skater to post a slower time of 2:12.384.

South Korea's Hwang Dae Heon took the gold medal with a time of 2:09.219, and Farrell remained upbeat after the race despite missing out on a podium spot.

"To cross the finish line at an Olympic final is an achievement for me - I didn't think it was going to happen!" Farrell told BBC Sport. "I didn't think I was going to be here at one point so to make an Olympic final makes these Games extra sweet.

"They like to put on a bit of a show at the start which is different, a bit of nerves obviously in an Olympic final, but I went into it thinking 'I've got nothing to lose'.

"I didn't have a point to prove [after the mistake in the 1000m], that mistake was something I never even imagined happening. Still can't wrap my head around it to be honest but I didn't let the comments affect me. Preps haven't been fantastic but to get to an Olympic final I'm pretty chuffed with that."

Steven Dubois of Canada took the silver medal - finishing 0.035 seconds behind Hwang - while Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee finished third.

ID:477663:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2437:

Click here for more stories about Farrell Treacy

Click here for more stories about Great Britain

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Did you know...?
Therese Johaug pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022
Read Next:
Winter Olympics day one: Norway top medal table as GB falter
>
Read more about Farrell Treacy Yuri Confortola Hwang Dae Heon Semen Elistratov Steven Dubois Winter Sports

rhs 2.0
Media Mole RHS news promo
In Full: Brit Awards 2022 - The Winners
In Full: Brit Awards 2022 - The Winners -  20h
In Pictures: The celebs arrive for The Brit Awards 2022
In Pictures: The celebs arrive for The Brit Awards 2022 -  20h
Susie Amy to make guest return to Hollyoaks
Susie Amy to make guest return to Hollyoaks -  1d
Ted Lasso season three facing delay?
Ted Lasso season three facing delay? -  1d
In Full: Oscars 2022 - The Nominations
In Full: Oscars 2022 - The Nominations -  1d

Subscribe to our Newsletter


Match previews - Daily
Transfer Talk Daily
Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!





 