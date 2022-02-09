Great Britain's Farrell Treacy finishes ninth in the men's 1500m short track final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with South Korea's Hwang Dae Heon taking the gold.

Great Britain's wait for a first medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics continues after Farrell Treacy finished ninth in the men's 1500m short track final.

The 26-year-old finished with a time of 2:11.988 in Final A, with Italy's Yuri Confortola the only speed skater to post a slower time of 2:12.384.

South Korea's Hwang Dae Heon took the gold medal with a time of 2:09.219, and Farrell remained upbeat after the race despite missing out on a podium spot.

"To cross the finish line at an Olympic final is an achievement for me - I didn't think it was going to happen!" Farrell told BBC Sport. "I didn't think I was going to be here at one point so to make an Olympic final makes these Games extra sweet.

"They like to put on a bit of a show at the start which is different, a bit of nerves obviously in an Olympic final, but I went into it thinking 'I've got nothing to lose'.

"I didn't have a point to prove [after the mistake in the 1000m], that mistake was something I never even imagined happening. Still can't wrap my head around it to be honest but I didn't let the comments affect me. Preps haven't been fantastic but to get to an Olympic final I'm pretty chuffed with that."

Steven Dubois of Canada took the silver medal - finishing 0.035 seconds behind Hwang - while Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee finished third.