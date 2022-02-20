Great Britain skip Eve Muirhead hails a "special moment" as her team take the gold medal in the women's curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

An emotional Eve Muirhead hailed a "special moment" as Great Britain's women's curling team won the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

A day after the men's team were forced to settle for silver in their final against Sweden, skip Muirhead and the team of Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Vicky Wright thrashed Japan 10-3 to clinch GB's only gold of the Games.

Muirhead - who scored a brilliant four in the seventh end - took a bronze at the 2014 Games in Sochi and let emotion take over after the team finished atop the podium in Beijing.

Speaking to BBC Sport after winning gold, Muirhead said: "It's a dream come true. That was my third semi-final, and the two I lost were hard but I bounced back and here we are. We are Olympic champions. It's such a special moment."

Dodds, Duff and Wright were all Olympic debutants at the 2022 Games, with the former taking gold in the women's tournament after missing out on a medal with Bruce Mouat in the mixed doubles.

"I don't think it's going to sink in for a while. I'm so proud of these girls and the way they played in that final and the whole week," Dodds added.

"We built on every game, we got more confidence every game. Hopefully that was slightly less stressful that the semi-final for all our families."

Great Britain have now won one gold medal at the Winter Olympics for the fourth successive edition but could not emulate their five-medal performances from 2014 and 2018 in Beijing.