Team GB duo Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes have missed out on medals in the freeski slopestyle final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The pair finished eighth and ninth respectively, with 17-year-old Muir recording a best score of 71.30 and Summerhayes registering a best of 64.75.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud took gold in the event with a best score of 86.56, while home favourite Eileen Gu took silver and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.

"Overall I'm just happy to be in the final but a little disappointed, just making a couple little mistakes. All the girls have been smashing it but I would have hoped that I could have been in the running," Muir, who is Great Britain's youngest competitor in Beijing, told BBC Sport.

"I've got a lot to work on, so it's really nice to have some time to do that. The sport is moving at a really fast rate, so I've got a lot to do to keep up with it but this gives me motivation to keep working."

Summerhayes added: "I don't think it even sunk in that I made finals and I still don't know if it has. I'm pretty stoked - I had a blast so that's what I'll take away. I've had such a good Games, probably the best one I've ever had."

Great Britain are still yet to win a medal at this year's Winter Olympics, and now face the prospect of a medalless Games for the first time since 1992.