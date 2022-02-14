Team GB duo Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes both qualify for the women's freeski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Great Britain duo Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes have both qualified for the women's freeski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The qualification event had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday, but Muir and Summerhayes shrugged off the -25C conditions on Monday to finish sixth and 10th respectively.

Muir, who at 17 years old is Britain's youngest competitor in Beijing, recorded a best score of 70.11 from her two runs, while Summerhayes registered a top score of 66.56.

"I feel like I definitely had a few mistakes in the first run, and not as good on my second, but I'm hoping to clean everything up," Muir told BBC Sport after the event.

Summerhayes added: "I'm pretty happy. I just squeaked through, it's pretty nice no matter what place you qualify, just so long as tomorrow goes well. I'm pretty stoked to get another chance."

The pair will now look to win Team GB's first medal of the Games during Tuesday's final, but there was worse news for fellow Briton Katie Ormerod, who failed to make the snowboard big air final after falling on two of her three attempts.