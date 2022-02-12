Laura Deas finishes 19th in women's skeleton for GB

Great Britain's Laura Deas can only finish 19th in the women's skeleton at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after her bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago.

The 33-year-old had taken a bronze in Pyeongchang but could not repeat the feat in Beijing, ending GB's streak of winning a medal in the event at every Winter Games since 2002.

Deas posted a best time of 1:02.70 on her fourth and final go - seeing her place 16th for that run - but a total time of 4:11.55 was nearly four seconds behind gold medallist Hannah Neise of Germany.

"It's been a long hard road to get here - not just for me but for everybody, it's been a tough two years for everyone," an emotional Deas told BBC Sport after the competition.

"It's really important for me to be proud of the fact that I came here and I put in a great performance - the fact that the outcome is nowhere near what I wanted shouldn't take away from the fact that I put down some pretty good runs."

When asked what went wrong on the day, Deas added: "Clearly we're lacking speed, that's something we're going to have to go away and look at. I don't have an answer but it's something we're going to review pretty closely and hopefully come back stronger."

Deas's fellow Brit Brogan Crowley did not advance to the final run after finishing 22nd, as Australia's Jaclyn Narracott and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands took silver and bronze respectively.