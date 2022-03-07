 MX23RW : Monday, March 7 14:53:57| >> :120:22432:22432:
Great Britain claim two Winter Paralympic bronze medals in super combined

By , Senior Reporter | 6h
© Reuters
Great Britain add two more bronze medals in the visually impaired super combined skiing events to their Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics medal haul.

Great Britain have added two more bronze medals to their haul from the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in the visually impaired super combined skiing events.

Neil Simpson - who became the first man to win Winter Paralympic gold for Great Britain in the Super G on Sunday - placed third with brother Andrew Simpson with a time of 1:52.81.

The brothers finished less than a second behind silver medallist Johannes Aigner of Austria (1:51.98), while Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli scooped the gold with a storming time of 1:49.80.

In the women's event, Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith found themselves down in fifth after their Super-G run before posting the fastest slalom time (43.73) to clinch the bronze.

Zhu Daqing of China took the silver medal in the women's event, as Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia became Winter Paralympic champion ahead of her rivals.

Fitzpatrick - GB's most decorated Winter Paralympian - now has six medals to her name from the Games after collecting a gold, two silvers and a bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago.

