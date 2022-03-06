 MX23RW : Sunday, March 6 10:30:39| >> :60:3584:3584:
Neil Simpson becomes first British man to win Winter Paralympic gold

Neil Simpson becomes the first British man to win Winter Paralympic gold alongside brother Andrew Simpson in the visually impaired Super G at the Beijing 2022 Games.

Great Britain's Neil Simpson made history for his nation with the gold medal in the men's visually impaired Super-G event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

Guided by brother Andrew Simpson, the 19-year-old stormed to the title with a time of 1:08.91 to become the first-ever British man to win a Winter Paralympic gold medal.

Simpson is also just the third Brit ever to win Winter Paralympic gold, with Kelly Gallagher doing so in 2014 before Menna Fitzpatrick - who won silver in this year's women's event - achieved the feat in Pyeongchang.

"I could tell it was quick but I didn't know how special it was. I'm just really thrilled, it's not really sunk in yet," Simpson told BBC Sport after the race.

"Initially when we came down, there was a bit of an anxious wait. I wasn't thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run. Andrew was shouting and screaming. I said, 'Yeah, maybe a podium'. It's just that wait. It's such a high - it's almost indescribable."

Giacomo Bertagnolli of Italy took the silver medal with a time of 1:09.31, while Austria's Johannes Aigner posted a 1:09.74 to clinch the bronze.

