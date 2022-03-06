Neil Simpson becomes the first British man to win Winter Paralympic gold alongside brother Andrew Simpson in the visually impaired Super G at the Beijing 2022 Games.

Great Britain's Neil Simpson made history for his nation with the gold medal in the men's visually impaired Super-G event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

Guided by brother Andrew Simpson, the 19-year-old stormed to the title with a time of 1:08.91 to become the first-ever British man to win a Winter Paralympic gold medal.

Simpson is also just the third Brit ever to win Winter Paralympic gold, with Kelly Gallagher doing so in 2014 before Menna Fitzpatrick - who won silver in this year's women's event - achieved the feat in Pyeongchang.

"I could tell it was quick but I didn't know how special it was. I'm just really thrilled, it's not really sunk in yet," Simpson told BBC Sport after the race.

"Initially when we came down, there was a bit of an anxious wait. I wasn't thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run. Andrew was shouting and screaming. I said, 'Yeah, maybe a podium'. It's just that wait. It's such a high - it's almost indescribable."

Giacomo Bertagnolli of Italy took the silver medal with a time of 1:09.31, while Austria's Johannes Aigner posted a 1:09.74 to clinch the bronze.