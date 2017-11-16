Amazon lands US Open tennis rights

Amazon lands the UK rights to broadcast the US Open in a five-year deal.

Digital giant Amazon has poached the UK broadcast rights to the US Open from Eurosport and Sky in a five-year deal.

The news comes after the company secured a five-year agreement to broadcast matches from the ATP World Tour beginning in 2018 and makes Amazon, which includes the BBC iPlayer and Eurosport Player on its service, the only place to watch all four grand slams from next year.

According to The Guardian, Amazon's deal for the US Open will run until 2022 and is worth around £30m over the lifespan of the contract.

Sky had broadcast the US Open in the UK for the last 25 years until this year but decided to drop the tournament - and subsequently, the sport in general - in order to focus on retaining the rights to the Premier League.

The next set of rights is due for auction in the coming months and Sky are braced to make a significant bid to retain the lion's share of matches amid speculation that Amazon, as well as digital rivals such as Facebook and Google, could enter the fray.