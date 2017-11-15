Kevin Magnussen heading to court in January

Kevin Magnussen will be heading to court next January.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 08:34 UK

Kevin Magnussen will be heading to court next January.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Haas driver's ousted former manager Dorte Riis Madsen is suing Magnussen for current and future earnings.

Since then, the two sides have been discussing a settlement but the Danish newspaper BT reports that talks broke down.

"That's right. I can confirm that," the manager's lawyer told the newspaper, which reported that a trial has been scheduled for three days in January.

Magnussen's lawyer Kristian Paaschburg said: "I know the case is scheduled for three days in January.

"I also understand that there is a court settlement between Dorte Riis Madsen and Kevin Magnussen. But I have no idea what will happen."

She is claiming 20% of all of the 25-year-old's earnings dated between September 2015 until June 2021, when their axed management contract was set to expire.

