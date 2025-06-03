[monks data]
United Arab Emirates national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Asia | Third Round
Jun 5, 2025 at 1am UK
 
Uzbekistan national football team

UAE
vs.
Uzbekistan

Preview: United Arab Emirates vs. Uzbekistan - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third round action in Group A of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers is set to resume this week, with the United Arab Emirates playing host to Uzbekistan at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts enter the penultimate matchday of the third round in third place in the group standings with 13 points, while the visitors are second, four points ahead of their upcoming opponents.

Match preview

Cosmin Olaroiu of United Arab Emirates on June 3, 2025© Imago

With Iran having already locked in their qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup from Group A, and Uzbekistan holding a four-point advantage with two games to play, anything less than a win for the United Arab Emirates in this match will guarantee that they will have to compete in the Fourth round of qualifying.

The UAE kept their hopes of a top two finish in the third round alive by beating North Korea 2-1 back in March, bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat to group leaders Team Melli five days earlier.

Despite the Whites' victory over North Korea, which came via a dramatic 98th-minute goal by Sultan Adil, the UAE Football Federation made a shocking decision to fire Paulo Bento as head coach along with his entire coaching staff just hours after the match ended.

Cosmin Olaroiu, who led UAE Pro League giants Sharjah to the AFC Champions League Two final this season, was announced as Bento's replacement last month and will take charge of his first match with the national team this week.

The hosts have played four home games in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers, and have got progressively better - they lost their first match to Iran (1-0) and drew their second against North Korea (1-1) before recording back-to-back wins over Kyrgyzstan (3-0) and Qatar (5-0).

Uzbekistan National Team manager Timur Kapadze on May 2, 2024© Imago

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan have had a solid third-round qualifying campaign so far, notching up five wins, two draws and just a single defeat in their eight games, leaving them needing just one point from this match to book their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

The White Wolves took four points from their two games in March, beating Kyrgyzstan 1-0 before holding Iran to a 2-2 draw, with Khojimat Erkinov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev cancelling out Mehdi Taremi's brace.

Those results also marked an impressive start to the tenure of new head coach Timur Kapadze, who took over the role after Srecko Katanec stepped down as Uzbekistan's national team head coach due to health reasons ahead of the March double-header.

In their four away games in this competition, the visitors have recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat, but they have won the last two encounters against this opponent and have only lost one of their last five meetings since 2013 (W3 D1 L1).

United Arab Emirates World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:


United Arab Emirates form (all competitions):


Uzbekistan World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:


Uzbekistan form (all competitions):


Team News

Issam Faiz of the United Arab Emirates pictured on September 4, 2024© Imago

Olaroiu confirmed his first squad selection as head coach of the UAE a couple of weeks ago and opted to retain a core of locally-based players, including the likes of Luan Pereira, Sasha Ivkovic and Caio Canedo.

Jonatas Santos and Caio Lucas were both called up to represent the UAE for the first time ahead of the March qualifiers, but only the latter has been summoned by the new head coach for this month's fixtures.

Kapadze has largely maintained his faith in the squad that featured in the last round of qualifiers, though he has made a few additions, most notably in recalling experienced defender Islom Tukhtakhuzhaev, who last played for the White Wolves in 2021.

Igor Sergeev and Aziz Turgunboev are also brought back in after missing the team's matches in March, which has led to Sumgayit FK forward Bobur Abdikholikov being left out of the squad for this month.


United Arab Emirates possible starting lineup:
Eisa, Meloni, Pimenta, Kouadio, Ivkovic; Nader, Ramadan; Hassan, Pereira, Canedo; Lucas

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:
Yusupov; Eshmurodov, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Shukurov, Urunov, Sayfiev; Erkinov, Shomurodov, Fayzullaev

SM words green background© PA Photos

We say: United Arab Emirates 2-2 Uzbekistan

While Uzbekistan won the first match between these sides in Group A, the UAE has improved significantly since then, as evidenced by their last two home games in which they scored eight goals without conceding.

We fancy the hosts to take something from this match, but doubt it will be the three points needed to keep them in the running for a top-two finish in this group.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

ID:574183:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect14286:
Written by
Devesh Jaganath

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Data Failed

Who will win Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between UAE and Uzbekistan?

United Arab Emirates
Draw
Uzbekistan
United Arab Emirates
63.6%
Draw
27.3%
Uzbekistan
9.1%
11
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Australia head coach Tony Popovic on September 23, 2024
Read Next:
New era for Australia, Jordan sensing a chance? AFC World Cup qualifying latest
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Igor Sergeev Aziz Turgunboev Bobur Abdikholikov Islom Tukhtakhuzhaev Jonatas Santos Caio Lucas Luan Pereira Sasha Ivkovic Caio Canedo Srecko Katanec Timur Kapadze Khojimat Erkinov Abbosbek Fayzullaev Mehdi Taremi Cosmin Olaroiu Sultan Adil Paulo Bento Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!