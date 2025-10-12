Preview: Qatar vs UAE - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Qatar and United Arab Emirates, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the final fixture of Asian World Cup Qualifying round-four fixtures in Group A, Qatar and United Arab Emirates will meet in Al Rayyan on Tuesday with the winner guaranteed a place in next year's competition.

The visitors head into the contest in pole position after their win over Oman last time out, while the hosts currently sit second in the three-nation group, a spot that grants advancement into a fifth-round tie.

Match preview

Qatar return to action on Tuesday on home soil in search of a victory which would see them book a spot in a second consecutive World Cup, after debuting on the global stage as the host nation in the 2022 edition.

Following a group-stage exit in that competition, the Maroons set out to return and began impressively, winning their second-round group with an unbeaten record.

A fourth-placed finish in Group A of the third round was enough to see them progress to this stage, having earned 13 points from 10 matches in that group, managing four victories alongside five defeats including losses in both meetings with Tuesday's opponents.

Then seeking to guarantee their place in next year's tournament by taking top spot in the fourth round under the management of Julen Lopetegui, who took charge in May, the Maroons began against Oman last Wednesday and shared the points as the contest ended goalless.

Now sitting second in the group, but only leading Oman on goal difference, Qatar head into the contest knowing a victory would see them advance to next year's tournament a draw would confirm their spot in a fifth-round playoff tie and a defeat may end their qualifying journey.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head into another contest Al Rayyan in search of a third win over Qatar this qualifying campaign to seal their return to the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

United Arab Emirates also began their latest bid in dominant fashion by topping their second-round group on 16 points from six matches, before falling slightly short of guaranteeing a group-stage spot next year in the third round.

The Whites finished third behind Iran and Uzbekistan in Group A having picked up 15 points, including completing a double over Tuesday's hosts with a 3-1 triumph in Al Rayyan and a 5-0 home thrashing of Qatar last November.

Their campaign then picked back up in the third round against Oman in Al Rayyan on Saturday, and Cosmin Olaroiu's team moved within touching distance of next year's tournament with a comeback 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Marcus Meloni and Caio in the final 15 minutes.

United Arab Emirates now head back to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday aiming to replicate last year's results against Qatar and book their spot in the group stage with another qualifying win, knowing a victory or draw would be enough to guarantee top spot while a loss would force them into a fifth-round tie.

Qatar World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

LWLWLD

Qatar form (all competitions):

LWLDLD

United Arab Emirates World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

WLWDDW

United Arab Emirates form (all competitions):

DDWWWW

Team News

Julen Lopetegui should field a similar Qatar starting XI from last week's draw against Oman, with Mohammed Alaaeldin, Jassem Gaber and Almahdi Ali Mukhtar notable omissions from the squad for their two fourth-round outings.

Almoez Ali and captain Hassan Al-Haydos will push for attacking starts, though, having netted 55 and 41 international goals respectively.

They will compete with Mohamed Al-Mannai and Akram Afif, who has 39 goals of his own for the Maroons, while 115-capped Abdulaziz Hatem will hope to rejoin Karim Boudiaf in midfield.

United Arab Emirates could be unchanged from their crucial opening win at the weekend, with Caio bound to again lead the attack after netting his first international goal in his fourth cap in that game.

Nicolas Gimenez will likely support the front man, with Fabio Lima a danger man on the wing having turned out 42 times and scored 17 goals for his nation.

Yahya Al-Ghassani will complete the attacking setup, while Majed Hassan and Abdullah Ramadan are mainstays in the engine room.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al Ouwi, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Brake; Hatem, Boudiaf; Madibo, Edmilson; Afif, Ali

United Arab Emirates possible starting lineup:

Eisa; Meloni, Pimenta, Autonne, Canedo; Hassan, Ramadan; Lima, Gimenez, Al-Ghassani; Caio

We say: Qatar 1-2 United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates twice got the better of Qatar in the previous round of Asian World Cup Qualifying, and we again see them having too much quality and booking their spot in next year's group stage with another victory on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



