Preview:Iraq vs UAE - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Iraq and United Arab Emirates, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

There is everything to play for on Tuesday as Iraq welcome the United Arab Emirates to Basra for the return leg to decide Asia’s spot in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff.

The first leg ended all square last Thursday in Abu Dhabi, where the early exchanges produced the decisive moments in a 1-1 draw.

Match preview

Participants in the 1986 edition, Iraq came close to securing a second appearance at the World Cup in the fourth round but had to relinquish Group B’s automatic place to Saudi Arabia due to an inferior goal scored.

Now taking a longer route to reclaim that stage, supporters of the Lions of Mesopotamia would take encouragement from the composure on display in Abu Dhabi even if the early opener from Ali Al-Hamadi only stood for eight minutes.

Graham Arnold’s men are six matches unbeaten with four victories in this stretch, including the previous two on their own turf, so that sequence should give them a strong platform heading into Tuesday.

Adding further boost is the fact that Iraq have enjoyed some success in this fixture, having now gone unbeaten in five meetings, and one of the two wins in that run came the last time they hosted UAE during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

It appeared as though Al Abyad might have ended that winless streak when Caio Lucas headed home late in the first leg, but the effort was chalked off for offside, leaving the bulk of the task for Basra.

UAE have now gone two matches without victory, having also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Qatar in their second fixture of the fourth round, denying Cosmin Olaroiu’s men a chance for automatic qualification.

Prior to that setback, Al Abyad had put together four straight wins, including three friendlies and a 2-1 success against Oman in the World Cup qualifiers, so rediscovering that spark would be the target for the Emirati, who aim for a second berth at the mundial following their historic appearance in 1990.

UAE have been impressive in the final third, netting in each of their previous seven outings while averaging 1.7 goals per match in that spell, and it remains to be seen how that frontline measures up against an Iraq side that have kept clean sheets in four of their last six outings.

Iraq World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:





L



L



W



W



D



D





Iraq form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



D



D





United Arab Emirates World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:





W



D



D



W



L



D





United Arab Emirates form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



L



D





Team News

Midfielder Aimar Sher received a second booking of the qualifiers campaign and should miss out on Tuesday due to suspension, so that absence could open the door for Manchester United academy graduate Zidane Iqbal to operate on the right side of a four-man midfield.

Star striker Ayman Hussein might start in this one, having entered immediately after the interval last time out, which could see Al-Hamadi move to the bench despite his early strike in the first meeting.

Hussein has produced eight goals across this qualifiers campaign and would be tasked with leading the line alongside Mohanad Ali in a two-man pairing.

Experienced goalkeeper and captain Khalid Eisa produced an outstanding display for UAE in the first leg by keeping out four of the five shots on target, and that form could be crucial in Basra.

Luan Pereira scored the leveller in that contest, and the Brazilian-born playmaker should feature on the right flank in a four-man midfield once again.

Lucas might return to spearhead the attack after making an impression last time, while Caio Canedo is also pushing for a starting role after a short cameo.

Iraq possible starting lineup:

J Hasan; Doski, Tahseen, Hashem, H Ali; Jabbah, Al-Amari, Jasim, Iqbal; M Ali, A Hussein

United Arab Emirates possible starting lineup:

Eisa; Meloni, Pimenta, Zouhir, R Canedo; Canedo; L Pereira, Nader, Ramadan, S Alamiri; N Gimenez; Lucas

We say: Iraq 1-0 United Arab Emirates

Iraq were competitive throughout the first leg in Abu Dhabi and even produced more attempts on target than UAE, so an even stronger display is expected from Arnold’s men in front of home support.

The fact that the Lions of Mesopotamia claimed victory when they last hosted this fixture offers another lift and their solid defensive structure should give them the edge here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email