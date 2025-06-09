Preview: Jordan vs Iraq - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Jordan and Iraq, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off the back of securing a first-ever World Cup qualification, Jordan go head to head with Iraq at the Amman International Stadium in the final game in Group B of the qualifiers on Tuesday evening.

While the Chivalrous Ones become the 82nd nation to feature in the World Cup, Graham Arnold’s men journey Amman needing at least one point to secure a spot in the fourth qualifying group phase.



Match preview

Having shown their class at the AFC Asian Cup last year, where they stormed to the final before suffering a gruesome 3-1 defeat against Qatar, Jordan have continued to improve in leaps and bounds and are set to make a first-ever World Cup appearance in 2026.

Jordan confirmed their spot in the next year’s tournament on Thursday when they hammered Oman 3-0 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex courtesy of a hat-trick from Selangor Football Club striker Ali Olwan.

It has been a remarkable qualifying journey for Jamal Sellami’s men, who have gone unbeaten in eight of their nine games in Group B, picking up four wins and one draw while scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Jordan’s only defeat came in October 2024, when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against group leaders South Korea at the Amman International Stadium courtesy of strikes from Jae-sung Lee and Genk striker Hyun-gyu Oh.

The Chivalrous Ones cruised through the second qualifying round, winning each of their final four games while scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets to finish with 13 points from a possible 18 and clinch top spot in Group G, albeit above Saudi Arabia on goal difference.

Jordan, who are currently 62nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings, become the 82nd nation to feature in the World Cup and will look to close out the qualifiers on a high against an opposing side who are unbeaten in 40 of their previous 48 encounters since 1964.

On the other hand, Iraq's hopes of securing a top-two finish in Group B came to an end on Thursday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against South Korea at the Basra International Stadium.

In a game where Ali Al-Hamadi received his marching orders, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jin-kyu Kim broke the deadlock three minutes after the hour mark before Hyun-gyu Oh put the result beyond reach in the 82nd minute.

This was the latest in a string of disappointing results for Iraq, who have picked up just one point from the last nine available in the qualifiers and have failed to win any of their most recent five games across all competitions — losing four and claiming one draw — a run which saw them crash out of the 2024 Gulf Cup in the group stages.

This dire spell has been owing to the Lions of Mesopotamia’s recent struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where Graham Arnold’s men have conceded 11 goals in their last five games, having kept six clean sheets from the seven games preceding this run.

Team News

With his hat-trick against Oman on Thursday, 25-year-old Olwan now has 18 goals in Jordan colours and the Selangor Football Club forward will be looking to deliver the goods once again.

He should team up with Yazan Al-Naimat and Stade Rennais forward Mousa Al-Taamari in the final third while Ibrahim Sadeh and Amer Jamous should retain their roles at the centre of the park.

At the defensive end of the pitch, Mo Abualnadi, Abdallah Nasib and skipper Yazan Alarab should form the three-man back line, shielding 32-year-old Yazeed Abulaila between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Iraq will have to cope without Ipswich Town man Al-Hamadi, who is suspended for Tuesday’s crunch tie due to suspension after an early bath in the defeat against South Korea last time out.

In his absence, 24-year-old Mohanad Ali, who boasts 21 goals in 58 senior caps since his debut in December 2017, should come into the fold, forming the front three with Youssef Amyn and Almere City’s Ali Jasim.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Abualnadi; Alarab, Nasib; Taha, Sadeh, Jamous, Assaf; Al-Naimat, Al-Taamari, Olwan

Iraq possible starting lineup:

Hassan; H Ali, Sulaka, Tahseen, Doski; Rashid, Bayesh, Al-Ammari; Jasim, Amyn, M Ali

We say: Jordan 1-1 Iraq

