Preview: Albania vs Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Albania and Jordan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Albania and Jordan will round out their October international break schedules when they clash at Arena Kombetare on Tuesday evening.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six fixtures across all competitions, while the visitors have won only two of their last seven matches.

Match preview

Albania had never qualified for a major competition before securing their place in the 2016 UEFA European Championship, and they have since also appeared in the 2024 edition.

Their most recent European Championship appearance saw Albania drawn alongside Italy, Croatia and Spain in a challenging group B, and they endured a difficult run of two defeats and one draw.

Following their group exit, Albania's disappointing run continued, with four defeats, one draw and only two wins in their next seven games across the Nations League and World Cup qualifiers.

Albania finally ended that streak with a 3-0 victory over Andorra on matchday two of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in UEFA group K, and they are now undefeated in their last six matches, with four wins and two draws.

With three wins, two draws and one loss from six World Cup qualifying matches, Albania sit second in group K, four points behind England and four above third-placed Serbia, though both of those teams have played a game fewer.

Albania will be hoping to maintain their superb run of results ahead of their next qualifying fixtures against Andorra and England in November, with sights set on securing their place at the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Sylvinho, in charge of Albania since January 2023, will be looking for his side to continue their winning run when they take on Jordan on Tuesday, and the Red and Blacks will be confident of claiming the victory.

While Albania are enjoying a strong run of form, Jordan have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions, alongside three defeats and two draws.

The Chivalrous Ones did, however, manage to sensationally secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup during that run, booking their spot in the world's most prestigious competition for the first time in their history.

A 3-0 victory over Oman on matchday nine saw Jordan move to second in the AFC qualifying group B with 16 points, and despite a 1-0 loss to Iraq on the final matchday, the Chivalrous Ones finished a point ahead of third-placed Iraq to ensure their qualification.

Jamal Sellami's side have struggled to build on their World Cup qualification, managing one win, one draw and one defeat from their most recent three friendly fixtures.

Sellami, in charge since June 2024, will be hoping for his Jordan side to improve on that form ahead of their first ever participation at a World Cup in 2026, starting with a victory over Albania on Tuesday.

Jordan form (all competitions):

Team News

Rey Manaj scored Albania's winning goal against Serbia last time out, but the striker was taken off with an injury and is now a doubt for this match.

Armando Broja could move into a more central position in Manaj's absence, with Arber Hoxha and Myrto Uzuni potentially making up the front three.

Further back, Kristjan Asllani is likely to partner Juljan Shehu and Nedim Bajrami in midfield, with captain Berat Djimsiti and Arlind Ajeti in central defence.

Meanwhile, Ali Olwan was Jordan's top scorer during their World Cup qualifying campaign with nine goals, and after sitting out against Bolivia last time out, the forward could start this one.

Olwan could partner Yazan Al-Naimat and Mousa Tamari in attack, while Ibrahim Sadeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan could start in midfield.

Albania possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Bajrami, Shehu, Asllani; Uzuni, Broja, Hoxha

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Ateyah; Rousan, Al-Jazar, Obaid; Smeeri, Sadeh, Al-Rashdan, Taha; Tamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan

We say: Albania 2-0 Jordan

While Jordan superbly qualified for their first-ever World Cup, they are enduring a difficult run of form, and coming up against an Albania side that are unbeaten in their last six matches, we expect the hosts to comfortably win this one.

