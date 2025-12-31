How to watch Wolves vs West Ham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 31 Dec 2025 16:12 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 16:16

West Ham United will head on their travels for their first Premier League outing of 2026 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Rob Edwards's side are languishing at the bottom of the table with three points to their name, while West Ham are also in the Premier League relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight encounter.

What time does Wolves vs. West Ham kick off?

The contest will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Wolves vs. West Ham being played?

The match will take place at Wolves' Molineux home, which can hold up to 32,050 spectators.

Wolves have already beaten West Ham at Molineux this season, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring a late brace in a 3-2 success in August's EFL Cup tie.

How to watch Wolves vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available to watch live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule, which prevents games from being shown live on UK TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturday.

Streaming

As a result of the blackout rule, Saturday's match will not be available to stream live in the UK.

Highlights

UK viewers will have to settle for highlights, which will be shown on Match of the Day from 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday. The MOTD highlight package should also be available on the BBC Sport website, while you can also watch a recap of the game on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Wolves and West Ham?

Wolves ended an 11-game losing run in the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Tuesday's meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, they are still searching for their first league win of the season, having drawn three and lost 16 of their 19 top-flight matches.

Wolves are a mammoth 15 points away from safety, while Saturday's opponents are four points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

West Ham may have ended a three-game losing run in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, but they have failed to win any of their last eight matches (D4, L4).

In fact, the Hammers have gone seven away games without a win since cruising to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in August, when their current boss Nuno Espirito Santo was in the opposition dugout.