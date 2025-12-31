Man United 1-1 Wolves: Rob Edwards demands more from Premier League's bottom club despite Old Trafford draw

By Darren Plant | 31 Dec 2025 10:22

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has insisted that there will be no 'celebrations' after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The West Midlands outfit travelled to Old Trafford on an 11-match losing streak and sitting bottom of the Premier League table with two points from 18 matches.

However, Ladislav Krejci cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee's opener to earn Wolves a deserved draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

Although Wolves continue to face a battle to avoid becoming the worst team in Premier League history, they have reduced the deficit to 17th place to 15 points, a positive in their increasingly-unique circumstances.

Nevertheless, despite the relief that will come from earning his first point as Wolves boss, Edwards wants his players to aim higher.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Edwards reacts to Man United, Wolves draw

As quoted by the club's official website, Edwards said: "We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground. It feels nice that we’ve taken something from the game, but it is only a point. You don’t go in there celebrating our draws, because look at where we are.

"We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground, continue to work really hard, keep believing in what we’re doing, but the challenge now is we’ve got to win a game at home. But we’ve got to remember where we’re at as well, so it’s progress.

"The performance levels have been improving, and I think we’ve all seen that, and we felt that, but it’s nice to come away with something from the game. It’s great for the supporters as well and no less than what we deserve. I feel that on another night, it could have been more."

As well as earning a share of the spoils at Old Trafford, Wolves have only lost 2-1 at each of Arsenal and Liverpool in December.

Next up is a home fixture against West Ham United on Saturday, Wolves having the chance to move to within eight points of 18th position.

© Imago / Every Second Media

"There will be things going on"

Given their predicament, Wolves will be active during the winter transfer window, but Edwards is seemingly keen to focus on their upcoming fixtures.

He added: "I hope there’ll be a few things that will happen, but that’s the least of what I’m thinking about at the moment, but it’s right upon us now.

"There will be things going on, but right now, my focus has got to be on West Ham."

Click here to take a look at eight possible signings for Wolves ahead of what will be a complex winter transfer window.